Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: July 30 marks the fourth day of the international multi-sport event. A number of games are lined up for Tuesday, including badminton, archery, shooting, boxing and many more.

The Paris Olympics 2024 events are ongoing and Tuesday i.e. July 30 marks the fourth day of the international multi-sport event. With Indian contingent displaying outstanding performance at the summer Olympics this year, Manu Bhaker created history by securing India's first bronze and is set for another adventure today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bronze winner has positioned herself to grab a second Olympic medal as another remarkable athlete, Sarabjot Singh, prepares to compete in the bronze playoff for the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Let's have a look at India's Day 4 9Tuesday) schedule at the Paris Olympics (timings in IST): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shooting 12:30 PM: Prithviraj Tondaiman in Trap Men's Qualification - Day 2

12:30 PM: Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari in Trap Women's Qualification - Day 1

1 PM: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh vs Korea in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rowing 1:40 PM: Balraj Panwar in Men's Singles Sculls Quarterfinals

Hockey 4:45 PM: India vs Ireland in Men's Pool B

Archery 5:14 PM: Ankita Bhakat vs Wioleta Myszor (Poland) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5:27 PM: Bhajan Kaur vs Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (Indonesia) in Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

Badminton 5:30 PM: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) in Men's doubles (Group stage)

Archery 5:53 PM: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur in Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round (If qualified) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Badminton 6:20 PM: Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu (Australia) in Women's Doubles (Group stage)

Shooting 7 PM: Prithviraj Tondaiman Trap Men's Final (If qualified)

Boxing 7:16 PM: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) in Men's 51kg Round of 16 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Boxing 9:24 PM: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) in Women's 57kg Round of 32

Archery 10:46 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li (Czechia) in Men's Recurve Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

11:25 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara Men's Recurve Individual 1/16 Elimination Round (If qualified) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Boxing 1:20 AM: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) in Women's 54kg Round of 16

The Games that conclude on August 11 have 117 athletes from India participating in multiple sports events, vying for honours. Meanwhile, more than half of the Indian athletes are making their Olympic debut.

Click here for the day-wise schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

