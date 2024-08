Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7: From badminton to boxing—What’s lined up today? Check India’s full schedule for August 2

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7: Paris, the City of Light, is hosting the world's biggest sporting extravaganza and Friday, August 2, marks the seventh day of the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics.

This year's quadrennial spectacle kicked off on July 26 and is set to wrap up on August 11. Today, Manu Bhaker, who secured two bronze medals at the international multi-sport event, will compete in the Women's 25m Pistol Qualification. Meanwhile, badminton player Lakshya Sen is set to compete in the singles quarterfinals, while judoka Tulika Maan is poised for her Olympic debut

Here's India's Day 7 schedule at the Paris Olympics ( Timings in IST):

Golf 12:30 PM: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2

Shooting 12:30 PM: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification (Precision)

1:00 PM: Anantjeet Singh Naruka in Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1

Archery 1:19 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat vs Diananda Choirunisa/Arif Pangestu (Indonesia) in Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

Judo 1:30 PM Onwards: Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) in Women's +78kg Elimination Round of 32

Rowing 1:48 PM:

Balraj Panwar in Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D)

Judo 2:30 PM Onwards: Tulika Maan in Women's +78kg Elimination Round of 16 (If qualified)

Shooting 3:30 PM: Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification (Rapid)

Judo 3:30 PM Onwards: Tulika Maan in Women's +78kg Elimination Quarterfinals (If qualified)

Sailing 3.45 PM: Nethra Kumanan Women's Dinghy Race 3 & 4

Also Read | Google Doodle today celebrates sailing water sports at Paris Olympics 2024

Hockey 4.45 PM: India vs Australia in Men's Pool B

Archery 5:45 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat in Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinals (If qualified)

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu spotted cheering for Team India at Paris Olympics 2024

Badminton 6:30 PM: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Archery 7:01 PM Onwards: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat in Recurve Mixed Team Semifinals (If qualified)

Sailing 7:05 PM: Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Dinghy Race 3 & 4

Judo 7:30 PM Onwards: Tulika Maan in Women's +78kg Repechage Contest or Semifinals (If qualified)

7:45 PM: Tulika Maan in Women's +78kg - Bronze Medal Match (If semifinals lost)

Archery 7:45 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat in Recurve Mixed Team - Bronze Medal Match (If semifinals lost)

8:13 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara/Ankita Bhakat in Recurve Mixed Team - Gold Medal Match (If qualified)

Judo 8:15 PM Onwards: Tulika Maan in Women's +78kg Final (If qualified)

Athletics 9:40 PM: Ankita Dhyani in Women's 5000m Heat 1

10:06 PM: Parul Chaudhary in Women's 5,000m Heat 2

11:40 PM:Tajinderpal Singh Toor in Men's Shot Put Qualification

Sports enthusiasts can catch a glimpse of the multi-sports events with Sports18 Network that is providing comprehensive coverage of the Paris Olympics 2024 in addition to JioCinema.