Paris Olympics 2024: From protesting in Delhi streets to eying gold- a timeline of Vinesh Phogat’s challenging journey

Vinesh Phogat, coming on the back of the wrestlers' protest, made history on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics 2024. The two-time World Championships medallist became the first Indian woman to reach the women's wrestling 50 kg final at the 2024 Olympics.

After beating World and Olympic Champion Yui Susaki 3-2 in the opening round, she beat Ukraine's Okasana Livach 7-5 in the quarterfinals and Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0. The 29-year-old clinched a monumental victory, ensuring a spot in the finals and became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.

Let's have a look at how the Indian wrestler scripted history from controversy to glory:

Timeline January 2023

Vinesh Phogat, along with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and others, assembled at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 18 January, 2023 to protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan.

Seeking Bhushan's resignation, they accused him of sexual abuse and intimidation. After a two-day protest, the then Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, assured wrestlers about forming an Oversight Committee (OC) to investigate the case further.

April 2023

Vinesh Phogat had to adjust her training schedule in Sweden for the Asian Games and World Championships after the WFI scheduled re-elections following the submission of the OC report. Protests resumed at Janta Mantar on April 23, reported the Hindustan Times.

May 2023

Delhi Police arrested Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang, Sakshi, and other protesting wrestlers after they decided to march to the new Parliament on the day of its inauguration. After the incident, the wrestlers travelled to Haridwar to throw their medals into the Ganges.

August 2023

Vinesh Phogat sustained a knee injury during training and missed the Asian Games. After the national federation failed to hold fresh elections within 45 days, the United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended it.

December 2023

Vinesh and other wrestlers protested against the new president of the WFI, Sanjay Singh. The two wrestlers Vinesh and Bajrang returned their Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards to the government, reported HT.

February 2024

The UWW lifted the WFI's provisional suspension and asked the WFI to take no discriminatory action against Bajrang, Sakshi, or Vinesh. Vinesh made a stunning comeback after 15 months to claim gold in the 55kg category in the nationals.

March 2024

Vinesh won the lighter division of the selection trials for the Asian wrestling championships and Asian Olympic Games qualifier.

April 2024

Vinesh secured her place at the Paris Olympics by earning an Olympic quota in the women's 50 kg category at the Asian Olympic qualifier. She won against Laura Ganikyzy in the semi-final. WFI announced there would be no Olympic trials and that those wrestlers who earned quotas would head directly to Paris.

August 2024