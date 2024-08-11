Hello User
Business News/ Sports / From Imane Khelif's ‘I am a woman' to US player's ‘cut-throat way’: Top 10 quotes from Paris Olympics 2024

From Imane Khelif's ‘I am a woman' to US player's ‘cut-throat way’: Top 10 quotes from Paris Olympics 2024

Written By Fareha Naaz

Paris Olympics 2024: From widely controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic- here is list of famous quotes from the Summer Games this year.

Paris Olympics 2024: In Semifinal of Women's 66kg boxing event at Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris on Tuesday, Algeria's Imane Khelif defeated Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng.

Paris Olympics 2024: As the Summer Olympic Games 2024 come to a close on Sunday, August 11, in the French capital Paris, here are some top quotes from this year's international multi-sports event.

  • Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, caught amid gender row after winning gold said, "I am fully qualified to take part, I am a woman like any other. I was born a woman, lived a woman and competed as a woman," reported AFP.

  • I'm the wolf amongst wolves," American track and field athlete Noah Lyles said after winning the 100 m race by just five-thousandths of a second.

  • Criticising the catering in the Olympic village, American gymnast Hezly Rivera, who won a Gold medal, said, “I definitely think French food is good, but what we are having in there I don't think is the best. But it gets the job done," reported AFP.
  • Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic said, “This is probably the biggest sporting success I have ever had and the most special feeling." He made this remark after he won a gold medal and completed the Golden Slam of the Olympic title and the four majors.

Paris Olympics 2024: Serbia's Novak Djokovic posing at the Champions Park during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 5 after winning gold in the men's singles tennis event.

  • After the Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen won singles gold, US tennis player Emma Navarro said, “I think she goes about things in a pretty cut-throat way. It makes for a locker room that doesn't have a lot of camaraderie, so it's tough to face an opponent like that, who I really don't respect."

  • Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus said, "I look at myself, and I'm so normal. I hope nobody looks at me any differently. I'm just the same old goofy Tassie (Tasmanian) girl out here living her dream," after successfully defending her 400m freestyle title.

  • “This is fun no matter what age you are -- the coolest, funniest, most inclusive thing that you can do," AFP quoted The 51-year-old British-American skateboarder Andy MacDonald as saying.
  • “It was a record that needed to be off the books," said Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen after American swimmer Bobbie Finke broke Chinese athlete Sun Yang's long-standing 1500m world record.

Paris Olympics 2024: Gold medallist US' Bobby Finke posing after the men's 1500m freestyle swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 4, Silver medallist Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri and bronze medallist Ireland's Daniel Wiffen pose with Bobby Finke.

  • Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen said, “It's the worst and best thing I've ever done in my life," after swimming the 10k marathon in the Seine.

Paris Olympics 2024: Brazil's Flavia Saraiva sporting an injury during the women's artistic gymnastics team finals round at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 30,. She sustained the injury after falling during a warmup session.

  • “I ended up a little blind in one eye but I said 'here we go, I'm here to fight until the end,'" said Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva, who competed with an eye bandage and won women's team gymnastics bronze following a fatal fall during warmup.

(With inputs from AFP)

