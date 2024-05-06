Active Stocks
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Men's, Women's 4x400m relay teams earn spots. All you need to know

ANI

The Indian 4x400m relay teams, both women's and men's, qualified for the Olympics in Paris on Monday after placing second in their respective second-round heat at the World Athletics Relays held at Nassau, Bahamas on Monday.

Paris, the city hosting next year’s summer Olympics, is using existing facilities for most of the sporting venues (Photo: AP)Premium
Paris, the city hosting next year’s summer Olympics, is using existing facilities for most of the sporting venues (Photo: AP)

In heat number one of the women's tournament, Jamaica (3:28.54) finished first, with Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan finishing second and earning a ticket to the Paris Games.

The men's team, which includes Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob, finished second in their heat with a combined time of 3 minutes and 3.23 seconds, trailing only the USA (2:59.95).

The two teams that placed highest in each of the three heats during the second round would advance to the Olympics which will take place from July 26 to August 11.

In the first-round qualifying heat on Sunday, the Indian women's team placed seventh in a timing of 3 minutes and 29.74 seconds.

The men's team was unable to complete the first-round qualifying heat after Rajesh Ramesh, the second-leg runner, withdrew due to cramps halfway through.

With this, India has 19 track and field competitors headed to Paris, including Neeraj Chopra, the reigning javelin throw champion.

The athletics events of the Paris Olympics will start on August 1. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 06 May 2024, 08:43 AM IST
