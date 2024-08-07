Paris Olympics 2024: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Women’s Wrestling 50 kg. Here is why

Vinesh Phogat disqualified: In a stunning reversal, hours before her final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, officials disqualified Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the 50 kg wrestling event for being overweight by 100 gm, reported ANI.
Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final. Despite the team's best efforts throughout the night, Phogat could not qualify for the mandatory weight criteria of her wrestling category, according to the Indian Olympics Association.
Phogat's weight was a few grams over 50 kg this morning, ANI quoted IOA's statement in a post on X.
“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” ANI quoted the Indian Olympic Association's statement on X.
A day ago, Vinesh Phogat made history at the Paris Olympics 2024. The two-time World Championships medallist became the first Indian woman to reach the women's wrestling 50 kg final at the 2024 Olympics.
After beating World and Olympic Champion Yui Susaki 3-2 in the opening round, she beat Ukraine's Okasana Livach 7-5 in the quarterfinals and Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0. The 29-year-old clinched a monumental victory, ensuring a spot in the finals and became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.
