Paris Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda defeats Bernadett Nagy to enter quarter finals in 76kg

  • Reetika Hooda will next take on top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy from Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal later today.

Updated10 Aug 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: India's Reetika Reetika (red) wrestles Hungary's Bernadett Nagy (blue) in their women's freestyle 76kg wrestling early rounds match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 10, 2024
Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Reetika Reetika (red) wrestles Hungary’s Bernadett Nagy (blue) in their women’s freestyle 76kg wrestling early rounds match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 10, 2024(AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda won Saturday's match to enter the quarter-final of the women's 76 kg freestyle event. Hooda defeated Bernadett Nagy of Hungary to move a step closer to her drea, of making a mark in Paris Olympics. Hooda will now face top-seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy from Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinal later today.

Reetika Hooda made a remarkable debut at the Paris Olympics, securing a decisive 12-2 victory by technical superiority in the women’s 76kg freestyle event. She faced Bernadett Nagy of Hungary, a two-time European Championships medallist.

The referee stopped the contest with 29 seconds left in the second round as Reetika gained a 10-point lead with the final score reading 12-2 in favour of the Indian. The burly Reetika Hooda gained upper-hand with 4-0 lead in the first round after getting an early leg-hold followed by a flip.

The Hungarian did get a couple of points but the Indian wrestler Hooda was unstoppable in the second round with a series of two pointers.

If Reetika Hooda wins a medal, India will match its Tokyo tally.

In July, Reetika Hooda has told Sportstar that she will strive to make sure ‘fans remembers her name’ after this Olympics. Considered an underdog in the contingent that boasts of well-known athletes such as Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik (World silver medallist), and Antim Panghal (World bronze medallist and India’s first-ever junior world champion).

However, with Vinesh Phogat disqualified, Antim Panghal banned for indiscipline, all hopes rest on Hooda to bring home another medal in wrestling.

On Friday, grappler Aman Sehrawat became India's youngest ever Olympic medallist by clinching the 57kg free-style category bronze less than a month after his 21st birthday to complete a memorable Games debut.

Sehrawat, who turned 21 on July 16, notched up a commanding 13-5 win over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in a high-intensity third-place contest.

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 03:47 PM IST
