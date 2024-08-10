Reetika Hooda narrowly lost to top-seeded Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the quarterfinals of the women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but remains in contention for a bronze medal.

Paris Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda faced a narrow defeat against top-seeded Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan, losing 1-1 on criteria in the quarterfinals of the women's 76kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

The wrestlers were locked 1-1 after six minutes of top-quality defensive wrestling but the Kyrgyz won having logged home the last equalising point as per rules.

Reetika Hooda and Aiperi Medet Kyzy had played a defensive game and the solitary point each was scored through passivity across the two periods.

Despite her quarterfinal loss, Reetika Hooda remains in contention for a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Reetika Hooda can still secure a podium finish if Aiperi Medet Kyzy advances to the final by winning her semifinal bout, which would open up a chance for Hooda in the repechage round.

If she doesn't win the bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024, then India's Paris Games campaign will end with six medals and without a gold.

Reetika Hooda had displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary to enter the quarter-final of the women's 76 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

The referee stopped the contest with 29 seconds left in the second round as Reetika gained a 10-point lead with the final score reading 12-2 in favour of the Indian.

The burly Reetika gained upper-hand with 4-0 lead in the first round after getting an early leg-hold followed by a flip.

The Hungarian did get a couple of points but the Indian was unstoppable in the second round with a series of two pointers.

On Friday, Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal. Aman brought India's first wrestling medal in his debut Olympic Games.