Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat enters quarter-final; Kishore Jena fails to qualify for men’s javelin final

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat defeated Japan's Yui Susaki in a stunning victory at the Olympic Games, securing a 3-2 win in the 50kg event. Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena finished ninth in the men's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics.

Livemint
Updated6 Aug 2024, 03:54 PM IST
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Japan's Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, Franc
India’s Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Japan’s Yui Susaki in the round of 16 of the women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, Franc(AP)

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat achieved a stunning victory at the Olympic Games by defeating Japan's Yui Susaki, a four-time world champion and reigning gold medallist, in the 50kg event.

Despite trailing 0-2 due to penalty points for passivity, Phogat mounted an impressive comeback in the final five seconds, securing a 3-2 win with a decisive takedown.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra qualifies for finals finals of men’s javelin throw

This remarkable performance propelled her into the quarter-finals for the Paris Olympics 2024. She had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances.

Vinesh Phogat’s triumph is particularly significant given her previous Olympic experiences, where she failed to win a medal.

The 29-year-old Vinesh had spent considerable time away from the mat last year while leading a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan, after accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Indian javelin thrower and Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena finished ninth in the Group A of men's javelin throw qualification round, failing to advance to the medal round at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Abhinav Bindra, Viren Rasquinha express support for Lakshya Sen

Kishore's best attempt of 80.73 m could give him only the ninth spot. Only four competitors from group A advanced to the medal round. And to advance to the final round for the medal, the athlete will have to finish among the top 12 best athletes across both groups A and B, as per Olympics.com.

Jena's best attempt came in is first throw. His second attempt was not deemed to be valid and the third attempt was only 80.21.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 11

Finland's Toni Keranan became the fourth athlete to breach the qualification mark of 84.00 m with an effort of 85.27, which was his personal best. Julian Weber (87.76 m) of Germany, Julius Yego (85.97 m) of Kenya and Jakub Vadlejch (85.63 m) of Czechia) also reached the final by accomplishing the qualification mark.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 03:54 PM IST
HomeSportsParis Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat enters quarter-final; Kishore Jena fails to qualify for men’s javelin final

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:54 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue