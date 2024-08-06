Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat enters quarter-final; Kishore Jena fails to qualify for men’s javelin final

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat achieved a stunning victory at the Olympic Games by defeating Japan's Yui Susaki, a four-time world champion and reigning gold medallist, in the 50kg event.

Despite trailing 0-2 due to penalty points for passivity, Phogat mounted an impressive comeback in the final five seconds, securing a 3-2 win with a decisive takedown.

This remarkable performance propelled her into the quarter-finals for the Paris Olympics 2024. She had failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances.

Vinesh Phogat’s triumph is particularly significant given her previous Olympic experiences, where she failed to win a medal.

The 29-year-old Vinesh had spent considerable time away from the mat last year while leading a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan, after accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Indian javelin thrower and Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena finished ninth in the Group A of men's javelin throw qualification round, failing to advance to the medal round at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Kishore's best attempt of 80.73 m could give him only the ninth spot. Only four competitors from group A advanced to the medal round. And to advance to the final round for the medal, the athlete will have to finish among the top 12 best athletes across both groups A and B, as per Olympics.com.

Jena's best attempt came in is first throw. His second attempt was not deemed to be valid and the third attempt was only 80.21.