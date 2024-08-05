Lakshya Sen, the holder Indian shuttler currently holding world rank 22, will be playing men's singles bronze medal match today evening. Malaysian badminton player Lee Zii Jia is in the fight to chase bronze.

Although Sen's dreams of gold were dashed on August 4 when he lost to reigning champion and world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, he's now focused on securing a podium finish for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

When, where and how to watch Lakshya Sen's badminton match? The Lakshya Sen versus Lee Zii Jia 2024 Olympics men's singles badminton match for the bronze medal starts at 6:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. A live telecast of Lakshya Sen's badminton match will also be available on Network 18 TV channels in India.

Lakshya Sen became India's first male badminton player to reach the semi-finals at the international multi-sport event. India has secured three bronze medals so far, with the latest addition on August 1. India bagged all these medals in shooting events, including women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, and men's 50m rifle three positions.

Only two Indian badminton players, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, have recently secured medals at the Olympics. PV Sindhu earned silver at the Rio Olympics 2016 and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while Saina Nehwal secured bronze at the London Olympics 2012.

Also read: Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen scripts history as he storms into semi-finals; eyes gold for India Other games lined up today Shooting

12:30 PM: Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification)

Table Tennis

1:30 PM: Manika Batra/Sreej Akula/Archana Kamath vs Romania in Women's Team Round of 16

Athletics

3:25 PM: Kiran Pahal in Women's 400m Round 1

Sailing

3:45 PM: Nethra Kumanan in Women's Dinghy Race 9 & 10

6:10 PM: Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Dinghy Race 9 & 10

Shooting

6:30 PM: Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka - Skeet Mixed Team - Bronze/Gold Medal Match (If qualified)

Wrestling

6:30 PM: Nisha Dahiya vs Sova Rizhko Tetiana (Ukraine) in Women's Freestyle 68kg 1/8 Final

7:50 PM: Nisha Dahiya in Women's Freestyle 68kg Quarterfinals (If qualified)

Athletics

10:34 PM: Avinash Sable in Men's 3,000m Steeplechase Round 1

Wrestling