Paris Olympics 2024 will introduce four new sports events in addition to the 28 traditional Olympic sports. The French capital is set to host athletes from more than 200 countries competing in 329 events across 32 sports disciplines.

Paris, the City of Light, is gearing up to host the world's biggest sporting extravaganza—the Summer Olympics—this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The French capital is set to host athletes from more than 200 countries competing in 329 events across 32 sports disciplines. The Games are slated to kick off on July 26 and wrap up on August 11, marking the 33rd edition of this quadrennial spectacle.

This year's Summer Olympics will introduce four new sports events in addition to the 28 traditional Olympic sports. The list of games that will debut in the Paris Olympics this year includes breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing.

It is important to note that even though Paris Olympics officially begins on July 26, Football and Rugby Sevens events began on July 24.

In view of the time zone difference, a wide array of sports events will be available for live streaming from July 27. Hence, the closing ceremony will be live-streamed in the early hours of Monday, August 12.

How to live stream Paris Olympics 2024 in India? Indian media company Viacom18 has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast the Paris 2024 Olympics in India. The digital partner will provide coverage of the Summer Olympics from July 26. Viacom18 will offer 20 concurrent feeds throughout the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sports18 Network will air the Paris Olympics 2024 and provide comprehensive coverage along with JioCinema, at no cost.

Sports18 - 1 will broadcast the sports events in English in addition to Tamil and Telugu language options.

Sports18 - 2 will provide coverage in Hindi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sports18 - 3 will provide the global action feed.

How to live stream Paris Olympics 2024? The Paris Olympics 2024 will be available for free live streaming on JioCinema OTT in various languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

27 July: Badminton (Men's Singles Group play stage, Women's Singles Group play stage, Men's Doubles Group play stage, Women's Doubles Group play stage, Mixed Doubles Group play stage - noon onwards)

Rowing: (Men's, Women's singles, doubles, quadruple Sculls Heats from 12.30.

Shooting: 10 m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification at 14.00, 10 m Air Pistol women's qualification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Table Tennis: Men's & Women's Singles Preliminary Round, Mixed Doubles Round of 16, Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64.

Boxing: Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 32, Women's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 32, Men's 63.5kg - Prelims - Round of 32, Men's 80 Kg - Preliminaries Round of 32, Women's 54kg - Prelims - Round of 32. 28 July Boxing: Women's 60kg - Prelims - Round of 32, Men's 51 kg -Preliminaries Round of 32, Men's 71 Kg - Prelims -Round of 32, Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16, Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32, Women's 66kg Round of 32, Men's 57 Kg - round of 32, Men's 71 Kg Round of 32, Men's 92kg - Prelims - Round of 16, Women's 50kg - Prelims - Round of 32, Women's 66kg Round of 32.

Badminton: Men's Singles Group play stage, Women's Singles Group play stage, Men's Doubles Group play stage, Women's Doubles Group play stage, Mixed Doubles Group play stage.

Shooting: 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification, 10 m Air Pistol Men's Final, 10 m Air Rifle Men's Qualification, 10 m Air Pistol Women's Final.

Archery: Women's Team 1/8 Elimination Round, Women's Team Semi-finals, Women's Team Bronze Medal Match, Women's Team Gold Medal Match.

Table Tennis: Men's & Women's Singles Round of 64, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals.

Swimming: Men's 100m Backstroke, Women's 200 m freestyle.

Tennis: Men's Singles First Round/Women's Singles First Round, Men's & Women's Singles First Round/Men's & Women's Doubles First Round, Men's & Women's Singles First Round/Men's & Women's Doubles First Round, Men's & Women's Singles First Round/Men's & Women's Doubles First Round, Men's Singles First Round/Women's Singles First Round Click here for the day-wise schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

