Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in Paris Olympics 2024, continuing India's streak of medals in wrestling since 2008. India secured five bronze medals and one silver in this edition.

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat (57kg) won bronze medal, beating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5. This is Sehrawat's first Olympics games. The 21-year-old wrestler Aman Sehrawat had bowed out to Japan's Rei Higuchi in the semi-finals.

With Aman Sehrawat’s bronze medal, India continued to secure a medal in wrestling at every edition of the Olympic Games since 2008.

Aman had stormed into the semi-finals to have a chance of competing for the medal with a technical superiority 12-0 win over Albania's Zelimkhan Abakanov.

He was ousted by the Japanese completely in the bout, and within a blink of an eye, the match concluded. Higuchi moved into the gold medal match with a 10-0 win by technical superiority.

Earlier on Thursday, Aman defeated former European champion Vladimir Egorov by a technical superiority 10-0 win in the first round to reach the quarter-finals.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 India has won five bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024. These include Manu Bhaker for Women's 10m air pistol shooting, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for Mixed team 10m air pistol shooting, Swapnil Kusale for Men's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting, Men's Hockey.

The Indian men's hockey team sealed a 2-1 win against Spain in the bronze playoff.

India also has won a Silver medal – Neeraj Chopra for Men's javelin throw. Chopra, who was the men's javelin throw defending champion, threw 1.87m more than what he managed in Tokyo, but missed out on gold. Gold went to Arshad Nadeem as the Pakistani athlete managed an Olympic record throw of 92.97m.

A total of 117 Indian athletes, including five reserves, are on the hunt for medals and sporting immortality at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which started on July 26. The marquee event will end on August 11.