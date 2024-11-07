Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif takes legal action over gender report. Details here

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who won Paris Olympic gold despite controversy over her gender eligibility, has now launched legal proceedings in response to media reports surrounding leaked medical records, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed on Wednesday. Reports published claimed that Khelif, 25, has XY, or male, chromosomes.
