Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif takes legal action over gender report. Details here

  • Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is pursuing legal action against media reports regarding leaked medical records.

Updated7 Nov 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif (Image: AP)
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif (Image: AP)

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who won Paris Olympic gold despite controversy over her gender eligibility, has now launched legal proceedings in response to media reports surrounding leaked medical records, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed on Wednesday. Reports published claimed that Khelif, 25, has XY, or male, chromosomes.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 09:26 AM IST
