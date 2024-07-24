Paris Olympics hosts 10,500 athletes—ringed by 77,000 security personnel
Matthew Dalton , Noemie Bisserbe , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 24 Jul 2024, 02:40 PM IST
SummaryEvents for the 2024 Summer Games will be held at historic locales throughout the city, drawing millions of visitors, in a security challenge as difficult as any athletic contest.
PARIS—France is transforming its capital city into an open-air fortress, rolling out the largest peacetime security operation in the country’s history to protect athletes, residents and more than 10 million visitors during the Olympic Games.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less