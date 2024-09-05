Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal tally so far at the Paris Paralympic Games has risen to 24, India's best-ever haul. The country is now ranked 13th among the participating nations at the international multisport events after Dharambir won gold in the men's club throw F51 event while Pranav Soorma secured silver.

Dharambir's mentor, the third Indian in the fray, Amit Kumar Saroha, the 2017 world championship silver medallist, finished last with his best throw of 23.96 metres. Filip Graovac from Serbia won bronze with the best throw of 34.18 metres on his second attempt.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle celebrates powerlifting

All about Dharambir Dharambir's win marks a historic 1-2 podium finish for India, making him the second Indian to win gold in the 2024 Summer Games and India’s first-ever gold medal in the Men’s Club Throw F51 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. The 35-year-old athlete from Sonipat registered the victory with a throw of 34.92 metres in his fifth attempt.

Dharambir had previously secured a silver medal at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in early 2022. For his exceptional achievements in both national and international competitions, he was bestowed with the Bhim Award in 2022—the most prestigious sports accolade given by the Government of Haryana.

In the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Dharambir finished ninth and came eighth at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Dharambir was left paralysed following a diving tragedy in a canal.

Also Read | PM Modi dials Paralympics 2024 medalists, asks them to celebrate their victories

All about Pranav Soorma Pranav Soorma's ninth silver in these Summer Games came after a 34.59-metre throw in his first attempt. Last year, he secured gold in the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

The 29-year-old from Faridabad was left paralysed after a spinal cord injury caused by a cement sheet which fell on his head 13 years ago.

Also Read | India’s winners at Paris Paralympics 2024