Paris Paralympics 2024: India opens medal tally with air rifle shooting gold for Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal gets bronze

India's Avani Lekhara won gold and Mona Agarwal took bronze in the women's 10m air rifle at the Paris Paralympics.

30 Aug 2024
India opened its Paris Paralympics medal tally on 30 August with Avani Lekhara securing a historic gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. Mona Agarwal continued the momentum on Day 1 with a bronze medal.

Lekhara surpassed her own Paralympic record with a final score of 249.7 which is better than her previous Tokyo Paralympics record of 249.6.

More to come…

