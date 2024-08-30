Paris Paralympics 2024: India opens medal tally with air rifle shooting gold for Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal gets bronze

India opened its Paris Paralympics medal tally on 30 August with Avani Lekhara securing a historic gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. Mona Agarwal continued the momentum on Day 1 with a bronze medal.
Lekhara surpassed her own Paralympic record with a final score of 249.7 which is better than her previous Tokyo Paralympics record of 249.6.
More to come…
