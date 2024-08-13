Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months. Here is why

Paris Paralympics 2024: Pramod Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published13 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months
Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months

Paris Paralympics 2024: Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

Bhagat falls under the SL3 category, which has “athletes competing standing with a lower limb impairment and balance problems walking or running,” as stated by the Paralympic Classification of Paris Paralympics 2024.

According to a statement by the BWF, Pramod Bhagat was found breaching the anti-doping regulations of the committee. Bhagat, had three ‘whereabout failures’ against him, within a period of 12 months, said the report.

"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said in a statement, reported the PTI.

The Paralympic shuttler, had further appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division. The plea, was however, dismissed later, and Bhagat's ineligibility continues to be in effect, stated the PTI report.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed Bhagat’s appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.

Pramod Bhagat's win at Tokyo Paralympics

Pramod Bhagat had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, against Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.

The game that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, saw the 35-year-old Bhagat beat his arch-rival in a gruelling contest of14-21, 21-15, 21-15.

In the process, Bhagat won his fourth singles world title, having previously won the same medal thrice in 2015, 2019, and 2022. He also has a men's doubles gold medal for the global championships from the 2013 campaign.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST
