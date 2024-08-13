Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months. Here is why

Paris Paralympics 2024: Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

Bhagat falls under the SL3 category, which has “athletes competing standing with a lower limb impairment and balance problems walking or running,” as stated by the Paralympic Classification of Paris Paralympics 2024.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Live: CAS verdict likely to be OUT today

According to a statement by the BWF, Pramod Bhagat was found breaching the anti-doping regulations of the committee. Bhagat, had three ‘whereabout failures’ against him, within a period of 12 months, said the report.

"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said in a statement, reported the PTI.

The Paralympic shuttler, had further appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division. The plea, was however, dismissed later, and Bhagat's ineligibility continues to be in effect, stated the PTI report.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed Bhagat’s appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.

Pramod Bhagat's win at Tokyo Paralympics Pramod Bhagat had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, against Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.

The game that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, saw the 35-year-old Bhagat beat his arch-rival in a gruelling contest of14-21, 21-15, 21-15.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: 10 countries offering BIG rewards to medalists