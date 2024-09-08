Paris Paralympics 2024: The Games of the Paralympiad are set to conclude on Sunday, September 8, after days of exciting yet breath-taking performance of para-athletes from all over the world. The closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games will take place at the Stade de France, after an eleven-day run of incredible sporting events where new World Records were set alongside Paralympic records.

As the 17th edition of the Paris Paralympics come to a close, grand celebrations will take place in the Stade de France. The closing ceremony will pay tribute to the 4,400 athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations who participated in 549 events across 22 sports this year.

The grand finale will feature 24 artists from the French electronic music scene, reported The Times of India. Besides this, traditional protocols including speeches, anthems, and the transfer of the Paralympic flag to the next host for 2028 Summer Games will take place on the final day of the Paris Paralympics.

Notable performance slated to take place today include that of Jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, violinist and singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea, rapper, songwriter and athlete Garnett Silver-Hall, and performing artist Anderson .Paak, reported The Times of India.

Also Read | Google Doodle today celebrates 2024 Paris Paralympics closing ceremony

Next Summer Paralympic Games will take place in United States' Los Angeles in 2028. A Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway luminary Ali Stroker will reportedly be performing the US national anthem during the Handover Ceremony.

When, where and how to watch Paris Paralympics closing ceremony? The grand finale of the Paris Paralympic Games can be viewed on DD Sports and Sports 18 channels which will be telecasted at 11:30 PM today. Meanwhile, JIO Cinema platform offers live and online streaming option.