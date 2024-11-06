Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League live streaming in India: Predicted playing XIs, team news

Having won one out of three games so far, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will aim to climb up the ladder when they host Atletico Madrid at home on Wednesday night (Thursday) in the UEFA Champions League. After a lucky win over Girona, PSG lost to Arsenal before playing out a draw against PSV Eindhoven. PSG are currently sitting 23rd in the table.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid won 2-1 Leipzig in their opener before suffering back-to-back losses to Benfica and Lille. Both teams are coming into this game with wins in their respective country leagues. However, things are tight for Diego Simeone’s men as they need a win to keep themselves alive in the competition. Atletico Madrid are 28th in the table.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid team news PSG: Paris Saint-Germain will continue to miss Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe and Goncalo Ramos due to injuries. It will be interesting to see whether head coach Lucas Enrique opts for first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after dropping him in the last game. Bradley Barcola, who has been in fine form in Ligue 1, is expected to be involved in the attacking setup while Lee Kang-In may lead the front line.

Atletico Madrid: Simeone will have a tough time in finalising the playing Xi as Robin Le Normand, Marcos Llorente and Cesar Azpilicueta are unavailable for the game. Thomas Lemar remains doubtful. The good news for Atletico Madrid is that Pablo Barrios has recovered from a muscle strain and is expected to be available.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid predicted playing XIs PSG: Marco Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruben Neves;Ousmane Dembele, Marso Asensio, Bradley Barcola

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Axel Witsel, Jose Gimenez, Reinildo; Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Samuel Lino; Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details When and where to watch the PSG vs Atletico Madrid match in the UEFA Champions League? The PSG vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Parc des Princes from 1:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Which television channels in India will broadcast PSG vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League live? Live telecast of PSG vs Atletico Madrid match in UEFA Champions League will be available on Sony Sports Network.