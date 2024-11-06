Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League live streaming in India: Predicted playing XIs, team news

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid haven't had best of their starts in the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

Written By Koushik Paul
Updated6 Nov 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Bradley Barcola (L) and Ousmane Dembele will be key for PSG when they host Atletico Madrid at home in UEFA Champions League.
Bradley Barcola (L) and Ousmane Dembele will be key for PSG when they host Atletico Madrid at home in UEFA Champions League. (X (PSG))

Having won one out of three games so far, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will aim to climb up the ladder when they host Atletico Madrid at home on Wednesday night (Thursday) in the UEFA Champions League. After a lucky win over Girona, PSG lost to Arsenal before playing out a draw against PSV Eindhoven. PSG are currently sitting 23rd in the table.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid won 2-1 Leipzig in their opener before suffering back-to-back losses to Benfica and Lille. Both teams are coming into this game with wins in their respective country leagues. However, things are tight for Diego Simeone’s men as they need a win to keep themselves alive in the competition. Atletico Madrid are 28th in the table.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid team news

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain will continue to miss Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe and Goncalo Ramos due to injuries. It will be interesting to see whether head coach Lucas Enrique opts for first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after dropping him in the last game. Bradley Barcola, who has been in fine form in Ligue 1, is expected to be involved in the attacking setup while Lee Kang-In may lead the front line.

Also Read | Champions League: How PSG’s Ousmane Dembele can hurt former club Barcelona

Atletico Madrid: Simeone will have a tough time in finalising the playing Xi as Robin Le Normand, Marcos Llorente and Cesar Azpilicueta are unavailable for the game. Thomas Lemar remains doubtful. The good news for Atletico Madrid is that Pablo Barrios has recovered from a muscle strain and is expected to be available.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid predicted playing XIs

PSG: Marco Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruben Neves;Ousmane Dembele, Marso Asensio, Bradley Barcola

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Axel Witsel, Jose Gimenez, Reinildo; Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Samuel Lino; Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann.

Also Read | PSG forward Neymar signs with Saudi football club Al-Hilal

PSG vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details

When and where to watch the PSG vs Atletico Madrid match in the UEFA Champions League?

The PSG vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Parc des Princes from 1:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Which television channels in India will broadcast PSG vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League live?

Live telecast of PSG vs Atletico Madrid match in UEFA Champions League will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to get live streaming of PSG vs Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League?

Live streaming of PSG vs Atletico Madrid match in UEFA Champions League will be available on Sony Sports app and website.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Business NewsSportsParis Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League live streaming in India: Predicted playing XIs, team news

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.