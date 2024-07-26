Paris wanted a green Olympics. Team USA wants air conditioning.
SummaryOrganizers chose not to install air conditioning, but the 592-strong American delegation isn’t risking the slightest athlete discomfort.
PARIS—To make athletes as comfortable as possible in the Olympic Village, the organizers of Paris 2024 thought of everything. There’s a 24-hour convenience store for late-night carbo loading. They built a post office so Olympians could send postcards home. They even installed a barber shop to keep everyone looking fresh.