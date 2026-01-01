Parker Washington cleared to return after concussion scare in Jaguars' AFC Wild Card playoff clash vs Bills

In a tense moment early in their AFC Wild Card playoff showdown, the Jacksonville Jaguars got a major relief when leading wide receiver Parker Washington was cleared to return after a brief concussion evaluation against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium on Sunday (January 11). With Washington out for the time being, Tim Patrick has stepped in next to Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr.

The third-year receiver from Penn State exited the game late in the first quarter following a hard fall on a first-down pass attempt. Washington got one hand on the ball before hitting the ground, prompting immediate concern from the Jaguars' medical staff. He headed to the sideline medical tent, then to the locker room for further checks under the NFL's concussion protocol. Fortunately for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Parker Washington passed all necessary tests.

Parker Washington's breakout 2025 season Parker Washington entered the playoffs as the Jaguars' top receiver, leading the team with 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns across 16 regular-season games. His emergence as a reliable target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been a key factor in Jacksonville's impressive turnaround to a 13-4 record and the AFC South title.

The versatile wideout also handles return duties, adding value on special teams.

To bolster depth, the Jaguars elevated Tim Jones to the active roster, likely for extra special teams support. They placed wide receiver Dyami Brown on the inactive list before kickoff, along with starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen and others, making Washington's availability even more crucial.

