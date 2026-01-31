Pat Cummins ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury, Cricket Australia names Ben Dwarshuis as replacement

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 squad due to injury, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday. Cummins, who missed the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, was kept in the preliminary squad that was announced for the mega even with a hope of him recovering in time by February 7.

However, having not recovered fully from his lingering back injury, Cummins was ruled out of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. Cricket Australia has announced left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis as Cummins' replacement in the travelling squad.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who will officiate India vs Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup 2026?

Also making into the 15-member squad is Matthew Renshaw, who made his debut in the shortest format in Pakistan in the ongoing series. Renshaw replaced opener Matthew Short, who was named initially. While Dwarshuis offers left-arm pace along with lower-order batting, Renshaw's inclusion comes after he impressed recently across formats.

“With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting," CA selector Todd Dodemaide said.

“Matt (Renshaw) has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat. With the top order settled and spin heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle order support, with Tim David completing his return to play program in the early phase of the tournament," added Dodemaide.

Advertisement

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule The former champions have been clubbed alongside Ireland, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Oman in Group B and play all their matches on the Lankan soil. Australia start their campaign against Ireland (February 11), followed by Zimbabwe (February 13), Sri Lanka (February 16), Oman (February 20).

Date Opponent Venue February 11 Ireland R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo February 13 Zimbabwe R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo February 16 Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium February 20 Oman Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Australia are currently playing a three-match T20I series against Pakistan. They have lost the first game by 22 runs and will play the second game on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium.