Pat Fitzgerald vindicated in Northwestern lawsuit, eyes college football coaching return in 2025

Former Northwestern Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald is back in the spotlight, fully cleared and ready for his next challenge. Following the August 2025 settlement of his wrongful termination lawsuit, he has been speaking out and signalling a big comeback. Fans are curious about Pat Fitzgerald's next head coach job, and college football coaching vacancies 2025.

Advertisement

How has the settlement fully vindicated Pat Fitzgerald? In his first interview since 2023 on ESPN's "College GameDay" podcast, Pat Fitzgerald didn't hold back: "I feel 100 percent vindicated." Northwestern's statement post-settlement confirmed no proof he knew of or encouraged hazing, stating, "The evidence uncovered during extensive discovery did not establish that any player reported hazing to Coach Fitzgerald or that Coach Fitzgerald condoned or directed any hazing."

They hailed his 26-year tenure and wished him luck in resuming his career. "The facts are the facts," Fitzgerald said, highlighting relief for players and families. This closure erases the cloud over his name, boosting his appeal in the hiring market.

What sparked Pat Fitzgerald's dramatic firing and $130M lawsuit? Hazing allegations hit in late 2022 from an ex-player, describing rampant issues led by veterans. Northwestern slapped a two-week suspension on Fitzgerald in July 2023, then fired him amid backlash.

Advertisement

Also Read | Northwestern settles with Pat Fitzgerald over wrongful termination lawsuit

The massive lawsuit followed, settled confidentially. Notably, President Michael Schill, who axed him, resigned soon after.

Pat Fitzgerald on being prepared for a comeback Turning 50, Pat Fitzgerald views his break as a "Ph.D." in evolving football scouting, NFL camps, college schemes, NIL strategies, and revenue models. "I'm well rested, no bags under the eyes, ready to put the whistle around the neck," he expressed.

Key factors driving Pat Fitzgerald's next job choice Pat Fitzgerald craves total alignment, robust NIL, homegrown talent via relationships, and full admin buy-in. "That takes everyone in that community, the head coach, the AD, the marketing folks. It takes alignment with the chancellor and president."

Pat Fitzgerald on Northwestern Wildcats "I love Northwestern. Unfortunately, things went the way that they went," he reflected. "The Fitzgerald family is going to respond and respond boldly." They are moving on, facts vindicated.

Advertisement