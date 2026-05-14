'Patidars technique against short ball is exposed': Mohammed Kaif

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar should work on facing short balls, since his technique against the same has been exposed in recent matches.

RCB skipper Patidar, who has so far led the RCB campaign from the front with the bat and ball, has had his share of struggles against short balls in the ongoing IPL. In 11 innings so far, Patidar has made 337 runs at an average of 33.70, with a strike rate of 192.70 and three fifties. He has hit 31 sixes in the tournament so far.

Speaking on the YouTube channel, Kaif said on Patidar that other teams would be taking note of his weaknesses against short balls and he needs to keep his eye on the ball, pointing out how he has been "closing his eyes against short balls".

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Rajat Patidar's main technical weakness against short balls? ⌵ Mohammed Kaif observed that Rajat Patidar has been struggling against short deliveries and has been seen closing his eyes against them. This indicates a need for him to improve his technique against bouncers and keep his eyes on the ball. 2 Why should RCB consider bringing back spinner Suyash Sharma? ⌵ Mohammed Kaif suggests that RCB needs another spinner to win the IPL, referencing how two spinners were crucial in their previous title win. He believes Suyash Sharma should be brought back into the team. 3 How did Virat Kohli perform in the recent RCB vs KKR match? ⌵ Virat Kohli played a match-winning century in the game against KKR, remaining unbeaten on 105 off 60 balls. He also became the fastest player to reach 14,000 T20 runs and tied for the most IPL hundreds in a run chase. 4 What was Angkrish Raghuvanshi's contribution to KKR's score against RCB? ⌵ Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 71 runs off 46 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. His partnership with Rinku Singh helped KKR post a total of 192/4. 5 How has the recent RCB win impacted their IPL 2026 playoff chances? ⌵ The win against KKR lifted RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 table, keeping their playoff hopes alive. KKR, on the other hand, faces a significant dent to their playoff aspirations.

"Rajat Patidar is facing problems with short deliveries. He has to work against bouncers. Other teams would be noting that. There would be a short ball plan. I was surprised he was closing his eyes against short balls. You need to keep your eyes on the ball. When you are surrendering, you can get hit anywhere. His technique against short balls has been exposed," he said.

He also said that the Red and Gold side needs to back their spinner Suyash Sharma despite underwhelming returns, saying that last year for RCB, it was two spinners who helped them lift the title.

"I think they need one more spinner to win the IPL. They have to bring back Suyash Sharma. Last year, two spinners won the title. Suyash Sharma in the qualifier and Krunal Pandya in the final," he said.

In 10 matches, Suyash has taken seven wickets at an average of 41.42, with best figures of 2/47.

Kaif also said that KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy's absence due to a niggle made a massive difference; otherwise, the match would have been closer.

"Varun Chakaravarthy's absence made the difference. If he were there, the match would've been close. There is no (Matheesha) Pathirana, no Harshit Rana; many of their many bowlers are injured. Even Virat Kohli did not hit against Narine. If Narine were with Varun, the match would have been close. Varun was the man of the match twice when KKR won four matches in a row," he signed off.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first, reducing KKR to 48/2. It was knocks from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (71* in 46 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (49* in 32 balls, with three fours and two sixes) which took KKR to 192/4 in 20 overs.

Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a wicket each.During the chase, Virat lost his opening partner, Jacob Bethell (15), early once again, but a 92-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (39 in 27 balls, with seven fours) kept RCB above the required run rate. Towards the end, it was Virat all over KKR as RCB chased down the total in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand.