Patrick Herbert vs Justin Herbert: Brothers set to face off as NFL opponents in Jaguars vs Chargers clash

The 2025 NFL season has delivered plenty of drama so far. Still, Week 11 is set to bring a heartwarming twist as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will face off against his younger brother, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Patrick Herbert. As the Chargers (7-3) visit the Jaguars (5-4) on November 16, this sibling matchup will add emotional layers to a key game with AFC playoff implications.

Advertisement

Patrick Herbert on the upcoming clash Patrick Herbert, currently on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad, opened up about the excitement of potentially sharing the field with his famous brother. "It's awesome," Patrick said. “I think we kind of take it for granted sometimes, looking at him and being like, 'Oh, he's been in the league for five or six years, whatever.' And I think it's a big accomplishment. That's really cool.”

He revealed this will be uncharted territory for the brothers. "I don't think we have ever played on opposite teams," Patrick noted.

Advertisement

Fans have been surprised to learn about Patrick, who bears a striking resemblance to Justin in looks and voice. Many only discovered the connection this week, sparking viral reactions across social media.

Shared Oregon roots and NFL journeys Both Justin Herbert and Patrick Herbert starred at the University of Oregon. They overlapped for one season in 2019, when Justin was the quarterback and Patrick a freshman tight end. Justin left as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, launching his standout Chargers career.

Patrick stayed six years with the Ducks, starting six games in his final 2024 season and finishing with solid blocking skills and receiving stats. Undrafted in 2025, he signed with Jacksonville as a free agent. He spent the year developing on the practice squad.

Advertisement

"He is there when I need it," Patrick said of Justin's advice. "If I have questions for him, he is always there. But besides that, I think it's kind of my journey."

Injuries to Jaguars tight ends like Brenton Strange could elevate Patrick to the active roster, making his regular-season debut against Justin even more likely.

Playoff stakes in the Los Angeles Chargers vs the Jacksonville Jaguars matchup Beyond the family story, this game matters for the AFC wildcard race. The Chargers hold a top spot and ride a three-game win streak. Jacksonville, on the other hand, aim to rebound from a recent loss.

Justin Herbert continues dominating, throwing for over 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. A win could strengthen the team's position, while the Jaguars eye an upset at home.