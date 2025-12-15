Patrick Mahomes injury: QB awaits MRI on left knee after late injury in loss to Chargers

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is awaiting an MRI exam on his left knee after exiting Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with 1:53 remaining.

The loss eliminated Kansas City from the playoffs for the first time in Mahomes' career. Head coach Andy Reid said testing could happen Sunday night or Monday.

"Patrick hurt his left knee. We'll get an MRI (Monday) or this evening whenever they get him in there," a somber Reid explained.

Asked if he knew the severity of the injury, Reid indicated he's bracing while waiting for official word.

"I don't know but it didn't look good. I mean you guys saw it. We'll just see where it goes," Reid said.

Mahomes said Sunday evening that he was struggling emotionally but also vowed that he will be better than ever once he's recovered.

"Don't know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it's hurts," Mahomes said on social media. "But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever."

Mahomes was scrambling outside of the pocket when he was taken down from behind by the Chargers' Da'Shawn Hand. His left knee appeared to be hyperextended as he went to the ground. Medical staff helped Mahomes limp to the locker room as backup Gardner Minshew entered the game in relief.

The win completed a season sweep of the Chiefs for the Chargers, who are 10-4 and alive and well in the AFC playoff race.

"I hope Patrick (Mahomes) is OK. He is one of the greatest competitors of all- time in the history of the game," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. "I have total respect for him and just hope he's OK. Prayers and thoughts are with him. I hope he dodged a bullet."

The Chiefs trailed 16-13 and possessed the ball at midfield at the time of the injury. Minshew's fifth pass attempt was picked off by Derwin James Jr. at Los Angeles' 18-yard line with 14 seconds left.

"I don't think I've ever respected anybody I play with more. I've never seen anybody I play with give so much of themselves to the team," Minshew said. "I have more confidence in him than anybody to come back better than ever."

Mahomes completed 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards and opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. He has passed for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.