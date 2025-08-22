Paul Blackburn joins Yankees after Mets release; check details

The New York Yankees have strengthened their pitching staff by signing right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn to a Major League contract. Notably, Blackburn has been added to the Yankees' active roster just days after his release from the New York Mets.

This strategic acquisition, announced ahead of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox starting Thursday (August 21) provides Blackburn with a fresh opportunity to showcase his skills.

Blackburn’s recent struggles and release Paul Blackburn has faced a challenging 2024 season. After starting the year on the injured list with right knee inflammation, he didn’t pitch until June 2. Traded to the Mets from the Oakland Athletics at the 2024 trade deadline, Blackburn struggled, posting a 1-5 record with a 6.00 ERA in 12 games (nine starts).

His time with the Mets ended when the 31-year-old was designated for assignment on August 16 to clear a roster spot for prospect Nolan McLean, and he was released on August 19. Despite these setbacks, the Yankees see potential in the veteran pitcher.

Also Read | Red Sox call up top prospect Jhostynxon Garcia ahead of Yankees series

New York Yankees' strategy To make room for Blackburn, the Yankees optioned right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. This move highlights their focus on adding depth to their pitching staff as they navigate a critical phase of the season.

Blackburn’s ability to serve as both a starter and reliever offers flexibility, allowing manager Aaron Boone to adapt to various game situations.

With a career 4.96 ERA over 452.0 innings and 347 strikeouts across nine MLB seasons, Blackburn is expected to bring valuable experience to the team.

Paul Blackburn’s MLB journey Originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the first round (56th overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft, Blackburn’s career has seen multiple transitions.

Traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2016 and later to the Oakland Athletics that same year, he earned American League All-Star honours in 2022 with the Athletics.

Over his career, he has a 22-31 record with one save in 93 games (86 starts). His recent 0-3 record and 6.85 ERA in seven games with the Mets highlight the challenges he has faced, but his All-Star pedigree suggests he could rebound in the right environment.