Paul DeJong contract: New York Yankees sign veteran shortstop to Minor League deal

The New York Yankees have strengthened their infield options by agreeing to a minor league contract with veteran shortstop Paul DeJong. The deal includes an invitation to big league Spring Training, giving the 32-year-old a chance to compete for a roster spot.

This low-risk move comes as the Yankees prepare for potential gaps at shortstop. Star infielder Anthony Volpe is recovering from left shoulder labrum surgery and is not expected to return until May. Jose Caballero is slated to start at shortstop early in the season, making DeJong valuable insurance.

Paul DeJong's career journey Paul DeJong burst onto the scene with the St Louis Cardinals after being drafted in the fourth round in 2015. He debuted in 2017, hitting 25 home runs in just 108 games and finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. His early success earned a six-year extension, but performance dipped soon after.

He showed solid power and defense initially, including a 30-homer season in 2019 as an All-Star. However, offensive struggles emerged from 2020 onward. DeJong has bounced around teams lately. He was traded to Toronto and San Francisco in 2023, then signed one-year deals with the White Sox (2024) and Nationals (2025).

In 2024, he rebounded with 24 homers and a 96 wRC+ over 139 games, splitting time at shortstop and third base. But 2025 was tough as a facial fracture from a hit-by-pitch sidelined him for ten weeks. He returned but posted a .228 average, six homers, and 76 wRC+ in limited action.

What Paul DeJong brings to the Yankees Paul DeJong offers versatility across the infield and right-handed power off the bench. He can play shortstop, third base, and second, providing cover while Volpe rehabs. His experience suits a utility role, especially against lefties.

The Yankees' bench is competitive, with Amed Rosario recently re-signed and players like Oswaldo Cabrera in the mix. If outfield additions happen or injuries strike, DeJong could carve out playing time. This signing fits New York's pattern of adding affordable depth this offseason.

Outlook for 2026 Paul DeJong's deal is smart depth for a contender. He gets a fresh start in pinstripes, and the New York Yankees gain a proven veteran without a big financial commitment. Spring Training will decide if he breaks camp with the team or heads to Triple-A.