Paul George suspension: NBA bans 76ers star for 25 games due to anti-drug policy violation; check details

The NBA has handed Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George a 25-game suspension for violating the league’s anti-drug program, the organization confirmed on Saturday. This significant penalty removes one of the team’s veteran leaders from the lineup during a pivotal part of the season.

Official statement by NBA "Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program," NBA released a statement.

“George’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans at Xfinity Mobile Arena,” the statement added.

Suspension details and return timeline The league did not reveal specifics about the violation or any substance involved. As per the NBA’s agreement with the National Basketball Players Association, a 25-game ban typically points to a first-time offense. George’s suspension begins immediately, ruling him out starting with the team’s next game. He will be eligible to return on March 25 when the 76ers host the Chicago Bulls, with only 10 regular-season contests left on Philadelphia’s schedule at that point.

Financially, the punishment carries a heavy price. George will lose approximately $11.7 million from his current $51.7 million salary, working out to roughly $469,692 per missed game.

Paul George’s response Paul George addressed the situation in a statement given to ESPN. “Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process,” he said.

The nine-time All-Star continued, “I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return.”

How the absence affects the Philadelphia 76ers The Philadelphia 76ers sat at 26-21 entering Saturday, holding the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team has shown a clear difference with George on the floor, posting a 16-11 record in games he plays compared to 10-10 without him. The 35-year-old is averaging 16 points per game through 27 appearances this season, third on the roster behind Tyrese Maxey (29.4 points) and Joel Embiid (25.7 points).

One of his standout performances came earlier this week, a 32-point explosion against Milwaukee that included nine made three-pointers in a convincing win. That showing highlighted what Philadelphia loses during his absence.