Paul Skenes becomes fifth-youngest Cy Young Award winner in MLB history: ‘Never thought I…’

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Paul Skenes has become the fifth-youngest pitcher to win the NL Cy Young Award, which is given annually to the best pitchers in Major League Baseball (MLB). Following his excellent debut in 2024, Skenes is now also the seventh pitcher to have earned it at 23 or younger. Here is a look at the list of the youngest Cy Young Award winners in MLB history.

Paul Skenes joins the youngest Cy Young Award winners list Paul Skenes was 23 years and 122 days old on the final day of the 2025 regular season, per MLB.com. Skenes looked back on his baseball journey on this occasion. Although colleges recruited him as a catcher, Skenes said he gradually “started pitching and got better on the mound”.

“Never thought I would end up here. Never thought I would be in the Major Leagues, much less winning a Cy Young,” Paul said during the award function.

The other recipient of the award this year was the Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal, 28.

List of youngest Cy Young Award winners Dwight Gooden, New York Mets (1985)

Dwight Gooden from the New York Mets won the Cy Young Award in 1985 at 20 years and 324 days old. He was 24-4 with 16 complete games that season.

Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles Dodgers (1981)

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Fernando Valenzuela received the Cy Young Award in 1981. He was 20 years and 338 days old, and tallied eight shutouts and 11 complete games in 25 starts that year.

Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals (1985)

At 21 years and 178 days old, the Kansas City Royals’ Bret Saberhagen won the Cy Young Award with Dwight Gooden in 1985.

Vida Blue, The Athletics (1971)

The Athletics’ Vida Blue was only 22 years and 64 days old when he was awarded the prestigious Cy Young Award in 1971.

Dean Chance, Los Angeles Angels (1964)

Dean Chance was just 23 years and 125 days old when he won the AL Cy Young in 1964 for the Los Angeles Angels. He finished the season strong with 11 shoutouts and as the big league leader in ERA (1.65).

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (2011)

Clayton Kershaw has won three Cy Young Awards in his MLB career. His first with the Los Angeles Dodgers came in 2011 when he was 23 years and 193 days old.

FAQs How old was Paul Skenes when he won the Cy Young Award? Paul Skenes was 23 years and 122 days old when he won the Cy Young Award.