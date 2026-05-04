PBKS skipper Iyer hails batting fightback despite early collapse after loss to GT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): Following his side's loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer spoke on the positives from the match, reaching 160-odd runs after losing half their side early despite the GT bowlers making exceptional use of the surface. He also hailed his team's attitude and approach during the match despite the adversities.

Let down by their bowling in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), this team, the PBKS, was let down by their batting line-up as they lost five of their wickets for just 47 runs and it was only a 79-run stand between Marcus Stoinis and half-centurion Suryansh Shedge that gave them something worth fighting for.

PBKS bowlers put on a fighting performance, but half-century from Sai Sudharsan and a calm, composed knock by Washington Sundar sealed the match for GT with a ball left.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Iyer said, "I personally feel it was a great score on a wicket where the ball was doing a bit at the start, especially the new ball. Their bowlers made the best use of the surface - the way they were hitting the lengths and the deck. It was right at the stumps and not giving us much options to open our arms and score runs. We lost four wickets, I assume in the powerplay. To get to 160 from there was a phenomenal effort."

Iyer said that he had hoped that new ball bowlers would be able to nail their line and length and get early wickets, but it did not work out. Nonetheless, he was happy about his team taking the match to the very last ball.

"The attitude and approach was excellent. We missed out on hitting the hard lengths. Hitting over midwicket or a pull shot was not easy on this wicket because there was variable bounce. Was not an apt wicket to bat on. In terms of execution, we fell a bit short. We're still on top of the table which is what matters. We will take positives from this game," he added.

He also said that playing on such pitches is a great challenge since it "brings up the attitude of the bowlers".

"It can level up their confidence, especially after being hit for 50-60 odd runs in the previous game and then coming here and bowling excellent overs. We wanted to win but it did not click," he signed off.

With this win, GT are at the sixth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. PBKS still stay at the top, with six wins, two losses and a no result, giving them 13 points.

GT opted to bowl first and it was a 79-run stand for the sixth wicket between Marcus Stoinis (40 in 31 balls, with five fours and a six) and Suryansh Shedge (57 in 29 balls, with three fours and five sixes) that took PBKS to 163/9 in 20 overs, with Holder (4/24) being an absolute trouble for PBKS batters.