PBKS vs CSK: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 8th of April, Tuesday. The match will be played at PBKS's home ground, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS who started the season on a high note, but lost their previous game, will seek to bounce back from their previous loss. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK who have managed to win just one game so far, will want to break their losing streak and add two more points to the tally.

Pitch report The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will favour the batters and a high-scoring match is on the cards. However, pacers and spinners can also get assistance at the venue.

The team that will win the toss will want to chase at this ground.

PBKS vs CSK, Weather Report at Mullanpur According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 35 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 18% to 34% during the game. Even though the stadium is expected to be hovered with clouds, there is negligible possibility of rain.

Punjab Kings IPL stats at their home ground Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Matches played: 6

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 5

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 183

Lowest Score: 142

IPL stats at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Highest team score: 205/4 by Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (2025)

Lowest team score: 142/10 by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (2024)

Highest score by a player in a match: Suryakumar Yadav - 78 runs

Most wickets by a player in a match: 4 wickets by Arshdeep Singh and 4 wickets by R Sai Kishore

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-head details Matches played: 30

Matches won by PBKS: 14

Matches won by CSK: 16

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XIIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal