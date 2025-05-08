PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 8th of May, Thursday. The match will be played at PBKS's home ground, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Shreyas Iyer's PBKS and Axar Patel's DC both teams will want to clinch the win and bag those two crucial points in order to inch closer to the playoff qualification.

Pitch Report The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is known to support batters, offering a solid surface for big hits. However, early assistance is expected for the fast bowlers during the powerplay. Dew is unlikely to play a role in the game as rain is predicted at the venue on the match day. The deck is expected to be pace-friendly like the one seen in the previous game at Dharamsala between PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants.

Weather Report, Dharamsala According to AccuWeather, rain is predicted in Dharamsala this morning. However, the probability is expected to be lessened during the hours of the game. The temperature in Dharamsala will be around 18 degrees Celsius throughout the match. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 53% throughout the clash. There is about a 20% chance of rain to play spoilsport.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala – IPL Stats Matches Played: 14

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won batting second: 5

Matches with no result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 241

Lowest total by a team: 116

Highest individual score by a player: 106 – Adam Gilchrist

Best bowling figures by a player: 4/9 – Amit Mishra

Punjab Kings at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Matches played: 14

Matches won: 6

Matches lost: 8

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 236

Lowest score: 116

Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Matches played: 4

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 2

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 213

Probable XIIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (Captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Head-to-Head Details Matches played: 33

Matches won by PBKS: 17

Matches won by DC: 15

Matches tied: 1