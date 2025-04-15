PBKS vs KKR: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a much-awaited clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 15th of April, Tuesday. The match will be played at PBKS's home ground, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Interestingly, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer will be against his previous team KKR, and with his ongoing brilliant form, his performance in the match will be something to look for. KKR are on the 5th position on the Points Table with 6 points and PBKS are on the sixth position with 6 points as well. Both teams will want to win the match and add two more points in the pocket.

Pitch report The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium will favour the batters and a high-scoring match is on the cards. However, pacers and spinners can also get assistance at the venue.

The team that will win the toss will want to chase at this ground.

PBKS vs KKR, Weather Report at Mullanpur According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 27 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 26% to 49% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is negligible possibility of rain.

IPL stats at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Highest team score: 219/6 by Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (2025)

Lowest team score: 142/10 by Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans (2024)

Punjab Kings stats at their home ground Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Matches played: 7

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 5

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 219

Lowest Score: 142

Probable Playing XIIs Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson/Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora