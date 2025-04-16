PBKS vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4-wicket haul sparks social media buzz

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a game changing IPL 2025 match on Tuesday (April 15), Tuesday. Yuzvendra Chahal played a crucial role in defending a low total of 111 runs with his four-wicket haul. In the match he scalped the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh and led his team to another win of the season.

Yuzvendra Chahal's performance created buzz on the social media as fans failed to keep calm.

Yuzvendra Chahal on strategy for PBKS vs KKR game 'It is a team effort. We wanted to be positive and we felt if we get 2-3 wickets in the powerplay then it will be good. We saw their spinners turn it and it helped us. When I bowled the first ball, it turned, Shreyas asked me if I wanted a slip, we wanted to be attacking as we had less runs and the only way we could win was by taking wickets. In the last game I conceded 56 for 4 overs, but I had full confidence and backed myself and my abilities," Chahal said.

Yuzvendra Chahal on his mindset "I always have the mindset of how to get the batters out, I varied my pace and if they have to hit, they will have to make an effort. When you win such a game, the team's morale will be high. It's my first man of the match for Punjab, I'm confident if I keep backing my skills and believe in myself, then I will get success," Chahal expressed

Players with most 4-plus wicket hauls in the IPL 8 - Yuzvendra Chahal

8 - Sunil Narine

7 - Lasith Malinga

6 - Kagiso Rabada

5 - Amit Mishra