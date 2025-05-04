PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 4th of May, Sunday. The match will be played at PBKS's home ground, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Shreyas Iyer's PBKS, who won their previous game will want to carry the momentum in the upcoming match. They will want to cement their position in the top four On the other hand, Rishabh Pant's LSG, who lost two consecutive matches will want to bounce back and try to inch closer to Playoff qualification.

Pitch Report The pitch at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is expected to be favourable to the fast bowlers. However, the small boundaries can provide assistance to the batters. A score between 170 to 180 can be considered a par score.

Weather Report, Dharamsala According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Dharamsala will be around 18 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 17 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 46% to 49% during match hours. The sky is expected to be cloudy and there is a 5% possibility of rain throughout the game.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala – IPL Stats Matches played: 13

Matches won batting first: 8

Matches won batting second: 5

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Highest total by a team: 232

Lowest total by a team: 116

Highest individual score by a player: 106 – Adam Gilchrist

Best bowling figures by a player: 4/9 – Amit Mishra

Punjab Kings at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Matches played: 13

Matches won: 5

Matches lost: 8

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 132

Lowest score: 116

Probable XIIs Punjab Kings -

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants -

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (Captain), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Head-to-head details Matches played: 5

Matches won by PBKS: 2

Matches won by LSG: 3

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match time The toss for the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7 PM IST. The PBKS vs LSG game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Live telecast details The match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3 will telecast the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 clash.

