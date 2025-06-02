PBKS vs MI: Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer penalised for IPL Code of Conduct breach; check details

Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, captains of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were slammed with penalties for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on June 1, Sunday. The penalty was imposed for violating the league's over-rate rules.

Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings' players fined Shreyas Iyer has been fined ₹24 lakhs for maintaining a slow-over rate. Notably, it is team's second breach of the ongoing season, the first was during a match against Chennai Super Kings on April 30.

"Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," IPL stated in a release.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs," it further added.

Moreover, each member of the Punjab Kings Playing XI squad, including the Impact Player, was fined either ₹6 lakhs or 25% of their match fees, whichever amount was lower.

Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians' players fined Hardik Pandya has been penalised for the same offence. It was MI's third breach this season after they were fined for a slow over-rate in both games against Gujarat Titans.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has also been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate. As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh," IPL stated.

While Pandya was fined ₹30 lakhs, the other members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each fined either ₹12 lakhs or 50% of their match fees, whichever was less.

IPL penal code for over-rate violations in the 2025 season In the IPL 2025, the regulations governing slow over-rates have been revised from the 2024 season.

“Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points that will remain valid for 36 months,” the BCCI said in an official release.

In the 2024 IPL season, a captain whose team violated slow over-rate rules for three consecutive matches faced a compulsory one-match suspension.