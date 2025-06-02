PBKS vs MI: Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer penalised for IPL Code of Conduct breach; check details

Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, captains of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were slammed with penalties for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on June 1, Sunday. The penalty was imposed for violating the league's over-rate rules.
Shreyas Iyer has been fined ₹24 lakhs for maintaining a slow-over rate. Notably, it is team's second breach of the ongoing season, the first was during a match against Chennai Super Kings on April 30.
"Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," IPL stated in a release.
"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs," it further added.
Moreover, each member of the Punjab Kings Playing XI squad, including the Impact Player, was fined either ₹6 lakhs or 25% of their match fees, whichever amount was lower.
Hardik Pandya has been penalised for the same offence. It was MI's third breach this season after they were fined for a slow over-rate in both games against Gujarat Titans.
"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has also been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate. As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh," IPL stated.
While Pandya was fined ₹30 lakhs, the other members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each fined either ₹12 lakhs or 50% of their match fees, whichever was less.
In the IPL 2025, the regulations governing slow over-rates have been revised from the 2024 season.
“Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points that will remain valid for 36 months,” the BCCI said in an official release.
In the 2024 IPL season, a captain whose team violated slow over-rate rules for three consecutive matches faced a compulsory one-match suspension.
However, under the revised regulations, captains now incur monetary penalties and get demerit points for slow over-rates, with a fine equivalent to 25% of their match fee. These demerit points remain active for 36 months, and repeated violations may lead to harsher consequences.