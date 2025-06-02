Subscribe

PBKS vs MI: Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer penalised for IPL Code of Conduct breach; check details

Players from both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have also been slammed with penalties.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Jun 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 T20 cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 T20 cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, captains of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were slammed with penalties for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on June 1, Sunday. The penalty was imposed for violating the league's over-rate rules.

Shreyas Iyer and Punjab Kings' players fined

Shreyas Iyer has been fined 24 lakhs for maintaining a slow-over rate. Notably, it is team's second breach of the ongoing season, the first was during a match against Chennai Super Kings on April 30.

"Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," IPL stated in a release.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs," it further added.

Moreover, each member of the Punjab Kings Playing XI squad, including the Impact Player, was fined either 6 lakhs or 25% of their match fees, whichever amount was lower.

Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians' players fined

Hardik Pandya has been penalised for the same offence. It was MI's third breach this season after they were fined for a slow over-rate in both games against Gujarat Titans.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has also been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate. As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh," IPL stated.

While Pandya was fined 30 lakhs, the other members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each fined either 12 lakhs or 50% of their match fees, whichever was less.

IPL penal code for over-rate violations in the 2025 season

In the IPL 2025, the regulations governing slow over-rates have been revised from the 2024 season.

“Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points that will remain valid for 36 months,” the BCCI said in an official release.

In the 2024 IPL season, a captain whose team violated slow over-rate rules for three consecutive matches faced a compulsory one-match suspension.

However, under the revised regulations, captains now incur monetary penalties and get demerit points for slow over-rates, with a fine equivalent to 25% of their match fee. These demerit points remain active for 36 months, and repeated violations may lead to harsher consequences.

