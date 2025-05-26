PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, pitch Report, weather forecast and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 26th of May, Monday. The game will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The game will be crucial for both teams as the winner will get a significant chance to make it to the top two. While Hardik Pandya-led MI have 16 points, Shreyas Iyer's PBKS have 17 points. With Gujarat Titans (GT) finishing at 18 points, it will be interesting to see how the points table changes.
The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly. While the deck will provide bounce and pace to the batters, it will also assist the spinners. A score above 200 runs can be considered a good score.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Jaipur will be around 36 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower to 32 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 37% to 46% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the game.
Matches played: 63
Matches won batting first: 23
Matches won batting second: 40
No result: 0
Matches tied: 0
Highest total by a team: 219
Lowest total by a team: 59
Highest individual score by a player: 113* – Virat Kohli
Best bowling figures by a player: 6/14 – Sohail Tanvir
Matches played: 9
Matches won: 3
Matches lost: 6
No result: 0
Matches tied: 0
Highest total: 217
Lowest total: 92
Matches played: 8
Matches won: 2
Matches lost: 6
Matches tied: 0
No Result: 0
Highest score: 219
Lowest score: 124
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey
Matches played: 32
Matches won by MI: 17
Matches won by PBKS: 15
Matches tied: 0
No result: 0
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.