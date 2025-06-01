PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: What will happen if it rains in Qualifier 2? Explained

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 thriller at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1). Both teams will want to win Qualifier 2 to claim the remaining spot in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
However, if it rains at the venue during the match hours, the Qualifier 2 could be delayed, shortened, or abandoned. Before the clash begins, let's dive into a detailed explanation of what will happen if rain plays spoilsport in the PBKS vs MI game.
The match duration will be reduced depending on the specified cut-off time. Each team must play a minimum of five overs for the game to be valid. If heavy rain persists and prevents even a 5-over match, the game will be abandoned.
There is no reserve day for the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.
If the match gets canceled, then the side that finished at a higher position after the league stage will directly claim the remaining spot in the final.
If Qualifier 2 gets canceled due to rain, Punjab Kings will secure the second berth in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled for June 3.
While PBKS ended with 19 points and as the table-toppers after the league stage on the points table, MI finished in the fourth position with 16 points. Therefore, even though MI won the eliminator and PBKS lost Qualifier 1, in the case of the abandonment of the match, Shreyas Iyer-led team will storm into the final.
According to AccuWeather, it is unlikely to rain at the venue. In Ahmedabad, the temperature is expected to be approximately 35°C at the start of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash, cooling to around 31°C by the end. Humidity levels will range between 48% and 56% during the game. The sky is forecasted to remain clear throughout the Qualifier 2.
