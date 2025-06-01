PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: What will happen if it rains in Qualifier 2? Explained

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 thriller at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1). Both teams will want to win Qualifier 2 to claim the remaining spot in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

However, if it rains at the venue during the match hours, the Qualifier 2 could be delayed, shortened, or abandoned. Before the clash begins, let's dive into a detailed explanation of what will happen if rain plays spoilsport in the PBKS vs MI game.

What will happen if it rains in PBKS vs MI, Qualifier 2? The match duration will be reduced depending on the specified cut-off time. Each team must play a minimum of five overs for the game to be valid. If heavy rain persists and prevents even a 5-over match, the game will be abandoned.

Reserve day for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 There is no reserve day for the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

How will the abandoned game impact the qualification for the summit clash? If the match gets canceled, then the side that finished at a higher position after the league stage will directly claim the remaining spot in the final.

Who will seal the final spot in such a scenario? If Qualifier 2 gets canceled due to rain, Punjab Kings will secure the second berth in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled for June 3.

PBKS and MI on IPL 2025 points table While PBKS ended with 19 points and as the table-toppers after the league stage on the points table, MI finished in the fourth position with 16 points. Therefore, even though MI won the eliminator and PBKS lost Qualifier 1, in the case of the abandonment of the match, Shreyas Iyer-led team will storm into the final.

