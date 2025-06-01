PBKS vs MI, Qualifier 2: Looking back at last five meetings between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will come face to face in the much-awaited Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (June 1) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The team that crosses the last hurdle and clinches a win will cruise into the final clash. Both teams will be geared up to claim the remaining berth of the summit clash and face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3.

Both teams have explosive talents and will be eager to capitalize on their balanced squads in the clash. Ahead of the highly anticipated match, here's a look at the results of the previous five IPL games between MI and PBKS.

PBKS vs MI results in the last 5 matches 2025: Punjab Kings won by 7 wickets

2024: Mumbai Indians won by 9 runs

2023: Punjab Kings won by 13 runs

2023: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets

2022: Punjab Kings won by 12 runs

Notably, PBKS won the only match played between these two teams in the ongoing season.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head details Mumbai Indians have a slight edge over Punjab Kings when it comes to overall matches in the league's history. They have won 17 out of 33 games and lost 16 times.

Matches Played: 33

PBKS Won: 16

MI Won: 17

No Result: 0

PBKS Highest Score: 230

MI Highest Score: 223

PBKS Lowest Score: 119

MI Lowest Score: 87

PBKS and MI in their previous matches of IPL 2025 Punjab Kings suffered a huge blow in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the Qualifier 1, PBKS batters bundled out after scoring just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. RCB chased the target in 10 overs with eight wickets to spare and sealed their place in the final with an easy win. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator to keep their hopes for the final berth alive. Mumbai Indians posted a match-winning target of 228/5 in 20 overs. Even though GT tried to chase the target, their batting line-up collapsed and they could manage to reach 208/6 in 20 overs, handing a win to MI by 20 runs.

PBKS at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Matches played: 6

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 2

MI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Matches played: 6

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 5

Full Squads Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Musheer Naushad Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians