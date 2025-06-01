PBKS vs MI, Qualifier 2: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be geared up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-stakes Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (June 1). The game will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The match is crucial for both teams as the winner will storm into the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3. PBKS who faced massive defeat by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 will want to come back stronger in the upcoming clash. On the other hand, MI will want to carry the momentu from their previous win by 20 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be favourable to the batters. Out of 14 matches played this season at the venue, 9 innings have seen the total cross a 200-run mark. A high-scoring Qualifier 2 is on the cards.
The team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling as dew will come into play in the second innings.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 35 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower to 31 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate around 48% to 56% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the clash.
Total matches played: 42
Matches won by batting first: 21
Matches won by batting second: 21
No result: 0
Matches tied: 0
Average first innings score: 176.35
Highest team total: 243/5
Lowest team total: 89
Highest total successfully chased: 204
Highest individual innings: 129 (Shubman Gill)
Best bowling figures: 5/10 (Mohit Sharma)
Matches played: 6
Matches won: 3
Matches lost: 2
Matches tied: 1
No result: 0
Highest score: 243
Matches played: 6
Matches won: 1
Matches lost: 5
Matches tied: 0
No result: 0
Highest score: 178
Matches played: 32
Matches won by PBKS: 15
Matches won by MI: 17
No result: 0
Matches tied: 0
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar
Punjab Kings:
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak
