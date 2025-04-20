PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya’s jaw-dropping catch sends Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer packing | Watch video

In a thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings on Sunday, April 20, RCB's Krunal Pandya executed an impressive catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer. Debutant Romario Shepherd who replaced Liam Livingstone in the game, claimed Iyer’s wicket, setting the stage for Pandya’s stunning grab.

Krunal Pandya's catch: “Safe to say it's been Krunal Pandya's day so far,” Indian Premier League posted on their official social media handle.

In the clash played at PBKS' home ground,Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Krunal Pandya claimed two scalps. He took the wickets of PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (22 runs off 15 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 runs off 17 balls) to turn the tables on RCB's side. In the four overs that he bowled, Krunal conceded 25 runs at an economy of 6.20.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar on winning the toss: "We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks decent, won't change much. Batting second will give more clarity about the game and the wicket. We're not looking at venues, just trying to play good cricket," Rajat Patidar said.

"Romario Shepherd comes in for Liam Livingstone," he added further.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer after the toss: "We also wanted to bowl. At the end of the day you always have to adapt according to the situation. Important to give ourselves some time, see how the ball is moving. It's the first afternoon game for us. Hopefully we get a good total on the board," Shreyas Iyer said.

"The support we got, especially in the last game in this stadium, was outstanding," he added.

Playing XIs Punjab Kings - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal