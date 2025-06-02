PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025: Netizens excited about Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer clash, say ‘Finally a new champion will be born’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday (June 3) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is inching towards its thrilling climax.

The upcoming showdown between these two teams who dominated the entire season, will mark a historic moment. Both franchises are yet to claim an IPL title despite their long-standing presence in the league. And this time, there will be a team clinching their maiden trophy. Fans on social media are eagerly waiting for the clash and for the new champions to be born.

RCB and PBKS in IPL final Royal Challengers Bengaluru who finished as the runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016, will be geared up to play their fourth final in the history of the league. On the other hand, PBKS who reached the Playoffs after 11 years of long wait, have made it to their second IPL final.

RCB's road to final Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a commanding eight-wicket victory against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, to seal a spot in the final. They

bundled out the opposition for a mere 101 runs and made a mark with their exceptional form. For RCB, this final is a chance to rewrite history and clinch the trophy for their passionate fanbase, who have been chanting “Ee Sala Cup Namde” (This time, the cup is ours).

PBKS’s road to final Punjab Kings who suffered a massive blow after the defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1, made a comeback in Qualifier 2 and cruised into the summit clash. They have shown remarkable resilience as they defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Shreyas Iyer took the onus on his back and played an explosive knock of 87 off 41 balls. The fans of the franchise waited for a long time to even see their team in the knockout fixtures. PBKS will aim to register a win for their loyal fan base.

