PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli eye special milestones as Punjab take on Bengaluru

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a thrilling contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 20th of April, Sunday. When these teams met in their previous game, PBKS won by five wickets. While PBKS will be geared up to win another match, RCB will want to bounce back and seek redemption in the upcoming game. In the clash, all eyes will be onShreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, as they inch closer to special milestones. However, they aren’t the only ones with landmarks in sight, several stars from both squads are set to light up the stats sheet.

Shreyas Iyer's special fielding landmark PBKS' agile skipper Shreyas Iyer has been commendable on the batting as well as fielding fronts. His sharpness in the field could help him reach a special milestone in the game against RCB. Shreyas is just three catches away from 100 catches in the T20s.

Virat Kohli is on the brink of achieving a unique feat Virat Kohli has shown consistency and class in the ongoing IPL season. He has amassed 249 runs and smashed 20 fours and 10 sixes. RCB's batting maestro is just 10 boundaries away from 1600 boundaries in the T20 format of the game. With his current form, he can achieve the milestone in the upcoming match against PBKS.

Punjab Kings players seek milestones PBKS' explosive batter Marcus Stoinis is eyeing three landmarks. He needs two sixes for 100 IPL sixes, six runs to reach the 6500-run mark in T20s and 68 runs for 2000 runs in the IPL.

Prabhsimran Singh, PBKS’s attacking opener, needs to hit 10 boundaries for 400 in T20s. He is just 68 runs away from 1000 IPL runs. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis is just one catch shy of 100 catches in T20s. All-rounder Marco Jansen needs 50 more runs to reach 1000 T20 runs.

When it comes to bowling, Vyshak Vijay Kumar needs to scalp three wickets to achieve 50 scalps in T20s.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players seek milestones RCB skipper Rajat Patidar needs to smash one boundary to get 200 fours in T20s. Phil Salt, RCB’s aggressive opener, needs 109 runs to reach the 7000-run mark in the T20s. A big knock could bring him close to this landmark. Devdutt Padikkal is 75 runs from 3000 T20 runs. Lower down, Swapnil Singh is just 12 runs shy of 1000 runs in T20s. Krunal Pandya, the all-round dynamo, needs to hit just one six to reach 100 sixes in T20s.

On the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood is on the cusp of twin milestones. He needs to scalp two wickets for 150 wickets in T20s and three wickets for 50 scalps in the IPL.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Head-to-head details Matches played: 34

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 16

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 18