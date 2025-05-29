PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: What will happen if rain plays spoilsport in Qualifier 1? Explained

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face each other in a much-awaited encounter at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Thursday (May 29). Both teams have dominated the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and will want to win the Qualifier 1 for clinching a spot in the final.

However, if rain plays spoilsport in the upcoming clash, the match could be delayed, shortened, or abandoned. Here's a detailed explanation of what will happen if it rains in the PBKS vs RCB game.

What will happen if it rains in PBKS vs RCB, Qualifier 1? The duration of the match will be shortened based on the cut-off time provided. The minimum number of overs that can be played during the match are five overs for each side. However, if it continues to pour and not even a 5-over game is possible then the match will be abandoned.

Is there a Reserve day? No, there is no reserve day for the Qualifier 1.

How will the abandoned match impact on qualification for the final clash? If the match gets abandoned, then the team that finished at a higher position after the league stage will directly storm into the summit clash.

Who will seal the final berth in such a scenario? If Qualifier 1 gets abandoned then Punjab Kings will become the first team to make it to the final of IPL 2025 scheduled on June 3. In such case, RCB will face the winners of Eliminator in the Qualifier 2.

PBKS and RCB on IPL 2025 points table PBKS and RCB both ended the league stage matches with 19 points each. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led team has the upper hand with a better NRR. While the NRR of RCB is +0.301, PBKS top the points table with an NRR of +0.372.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh - Weather Report According to AccuWeather, it is unlikely to rain at the venue. In Mullanpur, the temperature is expected to be approximately 35°C at the start of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, cooling to around 28°C by the end. Humidity levels will range between 38% and 51% during the game. The sky is forecasted to remain clear throughout the Qualifier 1 clash.

