PBKS vs RCB: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday (May 29). The game will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium also known as New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

The match is crucial for both teams as the winners will directly seal their berth in the final. However, the losing side will get another chance as they will face the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. With a ticket to the summit clash on stakes, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS and stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma's RCB will be geared up to give their best in the upcoming encounter.

Pitch Report – Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly and is favourable to the pacers. The average first innings score at the deck is 170 and among the 9 games played at the venue, only three times the teams have managed to score a 200+ total.

The team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first as dew will come into play in the second innings.

Weather Report – Mullanpur, New Chandigarh According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Mullanpur will be around 35 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower to 28 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity will fluctuate around 38% to 51% during match hours. The sky will be clear and there is a negligible possibility of rain throughout the clash.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium – IPL Stats Total matches played: 9

Matches won by batting first: 5

Matches won by batting second: 4

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Average first innings score: 170

Highest target chased: 175

Lowest total defended: 111

Highest individual innings: 103 (Priyansh Arya)

Best bowling figures: 4/28 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Highest team total: 219/6

Lowest team total: 95

PBKS at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Matches played: 9

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 6

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

RCB at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Matches played: 1

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 0

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 35

Matches won by PBKS: 18

Matches won by RCB: 17

No result: 0

Matches tied: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone / Tim Seifert/ Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (C), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood/Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma

Punjab Kings: