PBKS vs RR head-to-head in IPL: How many runs has Sanju Samson scored? How Punjab Kings fared against Rajasthan Royals?

Table topper Punjab Kings will welcome a revitalised Rajasthan Royals for a high octane clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh later today. Both teams come into this fixture with a win under their belt.
The two teams have played each other 30 times since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008 and the home side have a clear advantage.At the new PCA stadium, as this venue is known, the two sides have locked horns only once, in 2024. RR came out on top after they successfully chased 152 with 3 wickets to spare.
Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster encounter.
Total Matches Played: 28 - PBKS: 11 wins, RR: 16 wins, Tied: 1
The last time the two teams played was in Guwahati on May 15, 2024. PBKS won by five wickets
Total matches played: 5, Won: 1, Lost: 4
Highest score - 183/10 vs Mumbai Indians (April 2024) - MI won by 9 runs
Lowest score - 142 all out vs Gujarat Titans (April 2024) - GT won by 3 wickets
Total Matches played: 1, Won: 1, Lost 0
Sanju Samson (RR) - Matches: 19, Runs: 632, Average: 39.50, Strike Rake: 151.19, Highest Score: 119
KL Rahul (PBKS) - Matches: 8, Runs: 490, Average: 81.66, Strike Rake: 138.81, Highest Score: 95*
Shaun Marsh (PBKS) - Matches: 7, Runs: 409, Average: 58.42, Strike Rake: 144.52, Highest Score: 115
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - Innings: 9, Wickets: 17, Economy: 9.64, Average: 19.76, Best Figures: 5/32
Piyush Chawla (PBKS) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 14, Economy: 7.59, Average: 22.42, Best Figures: 3/35
Sidharth Trivedi (RR) - Innings: 10, Wickets: 11, Economy: 7.84, Average: 27.09, Best Figures: 2/21
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025.
